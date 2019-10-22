Free produce every fourth Thursday
Roaring free programs offered by SparkPoint
October 21, 2019
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The Roar Farmers Market will take place Thursday, Oct. 24 from 11 a.m to 1 p.m., all
you need to bring is your favorite reusable bag.
It is suggested that students arrive promptly as supplies are limited; “Only lasting either to
the first 500 students or until the produce runs out” said SparkPoint Director Vanessa Muniz. The Roar Farmers Market is also welcome and open to anybody of the community.
The market sets up in the Student Center Quad, right in front of the Jaguar Sports
Complex, on the last Thursday of the month.
There is a sign in sheet at the entrance of the market, provide a telephone
number, your name and it is a self serve “walk down the aisle.”
Last month the market offered fresh vegetables, fruits, granola and sourdough
bread.
If you would like to volunteer at the Roar Farmers Market, you may reach out by
emailing [email protected] or by calling Vanessa Muniz at (408) 918- 4199.
As a perk for volunteers, they are first to select their produce on market days.
The Roar Farmers Market is not the only free program sponsored by SparkPoint.
Students in need of credit and debit counseling can get guidance through SparkPoint
and they also offer assistance with financial coaching and life coaching.
Not limited to only those services, SparkPoint screens students for the programs
Calfresh and WIC.
Calfresh is a free government assisted program for food stamps also known as SNAPS.
Financial assistance is provided for groceries to qualifying low income residents of
California.
WIC is also a free government assisted program but for low income parents and
pregnant mothers to provide food and nutrition for themselves and their children under 5
years of age.
If students qualify for either program SparkPoint will help them enroll.
Students are encouraged to take part in the Roar Farmers Market, there will be one in
November and December as well and to come to check if they qualify for additional
services with SparkPoint.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.