Free produce every fourth Thursday

The Roar Farmers Market will take place Thursday, Oct. 24 from 11 a.m to 1 p.m., all

you need to bring is your favorite reusable bag.

It is suggested that students arrive promptly as supplies are limited; “Only lasting either to

the first 500 students or until the produce runs out” said SparkPoint Director Vanessa Muniz. The Roar Farmers Market is also welcome and open to anybody of the community.

The market sets up in the Student Center Quad, right in front of the Jaguar Sports

Complex, on the last Thursday of the month.

There is a sign in sheet at the entrance of the market, provide a telephone

number, your name and it is a self serve “walk down the aisle.”

Last month the market offered fresh vegetables, fruits, granola and sourdough

bread.

If you would like to volunteer at the Roar Farmers Market, you may reach out by

emailing [email protected] or by calling Vanessa Muniz at (408) 918- 4199.

As a perk for volunteers, they are first to select their produce on market days.

The Roar Farmers Market is not the only free program sponsored by SparkPoint.

Students in need of credit and debit counseling can get guidance through SparkPoint

and they also offer assistance with financial coaching and life coaching.

Not limited to only those services, SparkPoint screens students for the programs

Calfresh and WIC.

Calfresh is a free government assisted program for food stamps also known as SNAPS.

Financial assistance is provided for groceries to qualifying low income residents of

California.

WIC is also a free government assisted program but for low income parents and

pregnant mothers to provide food and nutrition for themselves and their children under 5

years of age.

If students qualify for either program SparkPoint will help them enroll.

Students are encouraged to take part in the Roar Farmers Market, there will be one in

November and December as well and to come to check if they qualify for additional

services with SparkPoint.