Twist on a classic tale coming soon to SJCC

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Rehearsals began on Sept.27 for cast members of the contemporary retelling of the classic fairy tale, “Cinderella.”

Assistant Stage Manager Kimberley Sanchez, who is also providing translations for the production said that the story is about”-a girl from Puerto Rico who’s coming here to learn. She has a stepsister who is mean to her and telling her not to speak Spanish, speak English. So it’s more of a relevant telling.”

Cast member Tuesday King said “Her stepsister puts Cinderella in this mold of being Americanized but Cinderella wants to stay true to her culture, and I think it’s nice that you have this choice of how you want to identify. Whether it’s how your parents identify or how you want to identify yourself.”

For this production there will be two sets of casts, A and B. Director Anita Reyes said “There are two Cinderellas, two Rosas, etc. To double cast is more work for the director, but I felt like we had enough talent, they were interested and I want to give more than one person the opportunity to play a lead.”

Both casts will get the opportunity to perform during two assemblies for over 500 students of the Franklin McKinley School District. Reyes said “it is my passion to plant the seeds for higher education at a young age. The college students will basically be the ones to inspire the younger ones. If we bring these college students to perform for these K-5th graders, they will look up to them and be empowered themselves.”

On having the opportunity to perform for elementary school students, King said “They’re going to see people on stage that look like them, and really understand the words and language happening. It’ll be cool to relate to something and see the stigma that’s put on Hispanic people kind of broken down by people that are older than them, but that are still in that range of being able to relate.”

While this production is already in full swing, SJCC’s Theatre Arts department is open to all students. Reyes advises future students to “not be intimidated by what they see. No experience necessary. If there are seasoned performers involved don’t feel that it’s not for you because all are welcome. All backgrounds, all ages, all interests. That’s what I love about theatre.”

“Cinderella Eats Rice and Beans: A Salsa Fairy Tale” will be performed for the public twice on Saturday Nov.16 at 11:00am and 2:00pm. Single tickets will be $7, family

Packages (4 tickets) will be $20, and big family packages (8 tickets) will be $40. For more information you can contact Reyes at [email protected]