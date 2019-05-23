Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The final victory lap to immortality took place on April 11, from the LA Staples center to Hussle’s grave. Everybody that attended Hussle’s celebration of life received a book on Hussle’s legacy. Thousands of people were honoring the slain rapper Hussle’s celebration of life Thursday morning from Staples center and followed up by a 25 mile procession through the Hussle’s neighborhood of South Los Angeles.

“It was an honor to have walked the marathon with Hussle’s family, friends and fan’s. I can’t believe that one human being attracted that type of attention one human being inside of one casket inside of one hearse” said rapper Mr. Slapp, The Ghetto President, 39.

It was an honor to have walked the marathon with Hussle's family, like his brother Black Sam

Tickets for the Hussle’s Celebration of Life event were sold out in 10 to 20 minutes. The Marathon Clothing store was at the corner of Crenshaw Blvd. and Slauson Ave. in Los Angeles. Nipsey Hussle’s celebration of life was the biggest event in the United States and the globe this year.

Hussle did not die as a result of violence. Nipsey Hussle walked into his Marathon Clothing store helping a friend just released from prison with some free clothes and shoes to look presentable for an occasional date. Every time you saw Hussle in interviews, videos, in person and the media all you saw him doing was good things.

Nobody had no words when we heard the one and only Neighborhood Nipsey was no longer with us.

Eric Holder was arrested for murdering Ermias “Nipsey Hussle” Asghedom, who was shot six times and died in front of his own Marathon Clothing store at corner of Crenshaw and Slauson Los Angeles. We lost a true king, a west coast icon, rapper, entrepreneur, business owner. More to that, Hussle was a husband, father, brother, son, nephew and a grandson.

Nipsey Hussle had a voice for the Crenshaw District in Los Angeles. People remember Nipsey Hussle as a gang banger but he while he was a gang member from Neighborhood Rollin Sixties Crips, Hussle was so consistent with feeding the children and looking out for the homeless. Hussle did miracles, wonderful, things for his community and the world.

A real peace advocate and uncovering the truths of Dr. Sebi that cured aids and cancer was documented by Neighborhood Nip. Nipsey Hussle will be remembered then, now and forever. The marathon continues from staple center to Wilming and Century, Crenshaw and Century to La Brea/Manchester across Inglewood Park cemetery, to the marathon clothing store to Angeles funeral home. Member from Rollin’ Sixties, Crenshaw and Slauson, natives from all over California and the globe showed up April 11.

Louis Farrakahn made a speech at the memorial service, Snoop Dogg, radio DJ Big Boy. Stevie wonder performed a song “Rocket Love.” Many Los Angeles Police Department officers were supervising the travel destination from Staples an intersection near USC and make its way to Hussle’s The Marathon clothing store located in a strip mall. Nip’s last album was called Victory Lap.