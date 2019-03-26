Angel Sessions is in the music industry to stay

American singer, songwriter, actress and Grammy Awards’ voting member Angel Sessions was nominated “Best Inspirational Artist” and performed her single “Your Love” at the 13th annual Bay Area Black Music Awards on Nov.17 in the Jack London Square in Oakland, California.

Sessions has released more than 13 studio albums and started a record label in 2017 called Atlas Elite Entertainment. Sessions is working on a new studio album titled “Joy” that would be released in April.

“Atlas Elite Entertainment was a name already given by Rodney Crews before I started the AEE record label with Rodney Crews and Demetrius C. Guidry” Sessions said.

Sessions is the “First Lady of AEE” graduate of Art Institute of Atlanta in Business Administration and Multimedia Production, Rodney Crews said.

Angel Sessions said she writes all her own lyrics and has been in the music industry for more than 20 years. Before her first deal with Pittmoble/Ichiban records and Volt Records, Sessions was performing at the Grammy’s pre-party’s in Los Angeles early on as a R&B recording artist.

Sessions stars as herself in the film