‘The Defamation Experience’ colored itself worthwhile

Approximately fifty people became temporary jurors at the SJCC Theatre on Friday, Feb. 8 when “The Defamation Experience” subjected them to a controversially charged performance of a civil suit and solicited audience feedback before rendering a verdict.

Topics of race, power, money, economics, business practices and religion took center stage during the suit in which Ms. Wade, a black woman, accused Mr. Golden, a white male, of defamation. The plaintiff was in turn accused of stealing the defendant’s watch. Legal jargon was explained for the benefit of the “jury” during and after the performance.

In minimalist fashion, the stage was dressed with plain black tables and chairs, none of which moved, and no lighting or sounds effects, props or microphones were utilized. Plain suits and ties served as costumes, allowing focus to remain on the dialogue and personalities of the characters.