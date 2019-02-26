Kacey’s Tiring Big Week

Mugraves gives the sold out crowd everything they asked for at The Masonic in San Francisco on Feb. 16.

By Joeanna Lopez

Times Staff

Six days after sweeping at the Grammys, Kacey Musgraves said at The Masonic in San Francisco on Feb. 16, “before the show tonight, I was like ‘Man, I’m so tired,’” confessing to the sold out room, “And then we come out to a crowd like this! Thanks for turning around my day.”

The third date of the “Oh, What a World: Tour” saw the six-time Grammy Award winner in a powder blue jumpsuit gracefully share the unexpected success of her fourth studio album, “Golden Hour” with the thunderous crowd.

“I was nominated with albums that got a shit ton more radio play,” Musgraves alluded to her fellow Album of the Year nominees Drake, Post Malone, Cardi B and Kendrick Lamar. She added, “That just goes to show the love behind this record was really strong and that’s because of you guys.”

The setlist included the Album of the Year in its entirety and featured previous Grammy winning material fully bundled with a cover of *NSYNC’s “Tearin’ Up My Heart,” performed as a duet with the tour opener, Soccer Mommy.

Musgraves shows her roots and did not forget them.

Huddled tight at the center of the stage with her six-piece band, cello included, Musgraves introduced each member, sharing a quirky personal fun fact about each (she lives for the memes) before finally introducing herself, Spacey Kacey, by her Instagram handle (yes, she plugged herself) and going into a medley of country tunes.

Yes, the slaps are country bangers and yes, at times the crowd just about drowned her out. She obliged to let us take over for most of “Follow Your Arrow,” once again, not forgetting to address the roots.

“Country music has not always been the most inclusive,” Musgraves said, before going into the inclusive hit, “not anymore.”

With electronic beats and groovy wah-wah pedals, Musgraves has found a way to make fun, honest and simple country music about equality for all, getting high, and missing your mother.

The next time you can catch her in California is at the added Paso Robles “OWAW:T” stop in August and at Coachella (no typo, that’s not Stagecoach) in April. Prepare with the Kacey Essentials Playlist inspired by the Bay Area tour stop!

