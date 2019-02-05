Library Has Tools to Help Students Improve

The Cesar E. Chavez Library has a number of resources available to the students to help them learn.

“After your classroom, the library is the most important place on campus for students,” said Librarian Linda Meyer.

Many of the features of the library come at no cost to the students, and may not be well known to most.

The library is located above the Reading and Writing Center, and is open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. through 8 p.m. Fridays the library is open from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.