Library Has Tools to Help Students Improve
Cesar E. Chavez Library is looking to make students college life easier
February 5, 2019
Filed under Campus Life
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
BY KAYNE GALLEGOS
TIMES STAFF
The Cesar E. Chavez Library has a number of resources available to the students to help them learn.
“After your classroom, the library is the most important place on campus for students,” said Librarian Linda Meyer.
Many of the features of the library come at no cost to the students, and may not be well known to most.
The library is located above the Reading and Writing Center, and is open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. through 8 p.m. Fridays the library is open from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The library has a large collection of books to borrow. There are some textbooks available at the circulation counter, as well as a wealth of fiction and nonfiction on the shelves. There are CDs and movies, magazines and newspapers all around for students to reference.
The library has a reference desk to help finding information or library items.
You can borrow a number of items, like a laptop or CD players, and all it takes is a student ID. Loan policy is different for various items. For example books can be borrowed for a week at a time, and this can be renewed twice, as long as no one else has requested the item in the meantime.
There are fines for borrowed items that go overdue. A fee is levied for each unit of time it goes over. For example, books are charged 25 cents per day late, but laptops are borrowed by the hour, with $5 charged per overtime hour. Be sure to check with the librarians. about the time limits and cost when borrowing something.
There are computers available for use and they are equipped with various programs that the school has access to, such as
the online database, available through the main website http:// www.sjcc.edu/Library and Photoshop. They can be used in two-hour blocks, and come with headphones. If students need to watch a video they don’t have to disturb the others.
There is also free Wi-Fi throughout the library. There is a copier machine and a printer available to use, but these are one of the only services that have to be paid for in the library.
There are group study rooms up for grabs on the third floor of the building. Just stop by the circulation counter to reserve them. They are available to use for a two-hour block.
And of course, there are services available to the disabled. Elevators, a special computer workstation and adjustable tables are a few things that are there to help out.
There are also vast online resources. They have the entire library catalogue online, as well as links to various research database full of peer reviewed academic papers. In fact, the library is looking to upgrade its access to databases further.
Databases are “a crucial need for students,” Meyer said. “(We) asked for more money, a total of about $30,000.”
Other services include help with proper citations and for evaluation of the trustworthiness of sources.
Some textbooks are receivable in the electronic format from the library’s site.
You can contact the library at the phone number (408) 288-3775 or at the email [email protected]
“Before you go to Google, go to the library home page,” Meyer said. “Use our resources.”
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.