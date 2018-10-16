The Voice of San Jose City College since 1956

City College Times

Menu
Filed under Campus Life, Opinion

Staff Takes on Holloween

parties and eggs for those who care

Brissa Molina and Daniel ZaringOctober 16, 2018Leave a Comment

Daniel+Zaring+dresses+up+and+shows+off
Daniel Zaring dresses up and shows off

Daniel Zaring dresses up and shows off

Daniel Zaring

Daniel Zaring

Daniel Zaring dresses up and shows off

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Brissa Molina

I was born in Mexico, so for the longest time, Halloween was just a thing I knew about because I saw it on TV. My family is very Catholic and they think you’re giving your soul to Satan when you dress up and ask for candy.

My first real Halloween was in 2014, after moving to California. I still don’t fully understand what Halloween is about; and I’m sure most of the kids who dress up don’t either.

Every year since my first Halloween, I like to dress up and give out candy. I don’t know if I’ll be dressing up this year, but if I do, I probably won’t put much effort into it.

I fear for my house, though; it might get egged this year because we are giving out books and a lot of kids won’t be very happy.

Daniel Zaring

Halloween is as about as good as a holiday can get. When it comes to Halloween, there is something for everyone.

The traditions and spirit start when we are young with the haunted houses, jack-o-lanterns and trick or treating.

Even through my teenage years and as an adult, I still thoroughly enjoy Halloween. The costumes, the vibe, even the parties!

Halloween is the one day of the year where everyone has free reign to at least look like they are whatever they have ever wanted to be. Whether it be a giant rat, a space cadet or even the opposite gender, Halloween allows the imagination to stretch its legs.

I look forward to seeing everyone costumed up every year because it’s a welcome break from the status quo.  I am not particularly fond of holidays. Halloween is the one I legitimately enjoy.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Campus Life

Potential employers attend SJCC job fair

  SJCC Job Fair at the Main Gymnasium on Thursday, Sept. 20 was an opportunity for students who are interested in or urgently looking for an e...

Burgers around campus: what’s the best?
Burgers around campus: what’s the best?
College survival almanac 2018
College survival almanac 2018
SJCC’s paw-some neighbor
SJCC’s paw-some neighbor
10 reasons to take Journalism at SJCC
10 reasons to take Journalism at SJCC

Other stories filed under Opinion

Kaepernick’s protest inspires and incites

Football quarterback Colin Kaepernick and the Nike Ad will be remembered as this generation’s Tommie Smith and John Carlos moment in the 1968 Olympi...

The Importance of the Media

When he was still merely a Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump popularized the term “fake news” - a term he still uses today, even as ...

Why society needs more films like ‘Crazy Rich Asians’
Why society needs more films like ‘Crazy Rich Asians’
Bird of a feather flock together
Bird of a feather flock together
Guns are not the issue: humanity is

Opinion School shootings, and shootings in public places in general, have been a hot topic of discussion since the 1999 mass shooting that took pla...

Navigate Right
Navigate Left

  • Campus Life

    Potential employers attend SJCC job fair

  • Staff Takes on Holloween

    Campus Life

    Burgers around campus: what’s the best?

  • Staff Takes on Holloween

    Campus Life

    College survival almanac 2018

  • Staff Takes on Holloween

    Campus Life

    SJCC’s paw-some neighbor

  • Staff Takes on Holloween

    Campus Life

    10 reasons to take Journalism at SJCC

  • Staff Takes on Holloween

    Arts and Entertainment

    Jaguars rip the runway

  • Staff Takes on Holloween

    Campus Life

    SJECC District chancellor to retire

  • Campus Life

    ASG encourages leadership with conference at SJCC

  • Staff Takes on Holloween

    Campus Life

    Student Center becomes a major fair

  • Staff Takes on Holloween

    Campus Life

    The Guru of yoga

Translate »
The Voice of San Jose City College since 1956
Staff Takes on Holloween