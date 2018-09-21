Red Dead Redemption 2 looks to deliver on hype

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Game developer Rockstar recently revealed its trailer for its upcoming game ‘Red Dead Redemption 2”.

The Red Dead series of games has long been a staple in the gaming world. The very first game came out way back in 2004 with “Red Dead Revolver,” one of the first open world cowboy games to hit the video game market. With a compelling story and great for the time graphics, the game received great reviews. This was the birth of a new video game franchise for Rockstar.

Six years later, “Red Dead Redemption” came out for Xbox 360 and PS3. While not a direct sequel to the first game, the premise was still the same. Many wondered if Rockstar could keep the franchise up with the times since gamers are more into battle royal games and MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) games.

Rockstar to no surprise still believes it has a chance to make some more money from the red dead franchise. In early April 2018, Rockstar dropped the trailer for “Red Dead Redemption 2”. The game was to be released on October 26, 2018.

While we did finally get a release date, fans were irritated with how late the game is coming out. Back in October 2016, Rockstar’s Twitter released a teaser picture for a new Red Dead game-then slotted for a late 2017. The game was then pushed back to early 2018, then to October 2018.

Taking place a few years after the events of the first Red Dead Redemption, you play as outlaw Arthur Morgan, a member of one of the last outlaw gangs in the west “The Dutch van der Linde” gang.

Set in the year 1899, the old west is starting to modernize and the years of outlaws and gunslingers are wearing down in America. With the world starting to turn its back on cowboys, how will Arthur and his gang survive?

While it is irritating that a highly anticipated game is pushed back from release, I am 100 percent okay with it. If the game is not finished, why release it? Lets thank Rockstar for taking the time to make sure the game is perfect.

One thing that has players concerned is the online mode for the game. Rockstar is the publisher for the “Grand Theft Auto” game series. Many gamers feel they use the pay to win system. This ruined GTA online because players would spend insane amounts of real world money to get an upper hand on the competition. Many fear that RDR2 will be the same.

I believe this will not be the case. This is a whole different franchise compared to GTA. Lets hope Rockstar focuses on that which makes the Red Dead franchise so great, the story.