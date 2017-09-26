Homecoming tailgate

City College hosts campus pregame party

Close

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

San Jose City College held its first Tailgate party Saturday, Sept. 16, to celebrate Latino Heritage Month and support the Jaguars football team, before its game against Monterey Peninsula later that evening.

“This was the first time doing it (tailgating),” Director of Student Life and Activities, Blake Balajadia said. “The college wanted to do something to kick off Latino Heritage Month, have a nice event for families, players and guests.”

Outreach and Recruitment Specialist Juan Garcia said SJCC would like to host more events like this in the future “to start a tradition and build community on campus.”

Those who attended enjoyed free tacos, aguas frescas, music by SJCC real campus radio KJCC and entertainment by a professional mariachi band.

“It was perfect, I felt at home and welcomed,” 22-yearold communication major and linebacker Omar Elserogy said. “Everyone was friendly and really supportive, the food was delicious and the games were fun.

SJCC Coach Nicolas Fraire said this tradition will give students more opportunity to interact and build community on campus.

“Your fellow students will make you a lot more successful than the teachers,” Fraire said, “all we can do is help out.”