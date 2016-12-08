Vu’s easy start-up analogy





Working at Google is like fixing an airplane

and that is the only thing you are going to focus

on. You are lucky, because it is like learning how

things work.

Working in a start-up is like learning to fix an

airplane, while you are flying the airplane – like

you change out an engine and figure out how to

keep your airplane flying.

A Ph.D. program is like you are learning how

to make the button on the seat in the airplane. You

are making the absolute best button in the world

and no one else knows how it works.

That gives you an idea of how an incubator

works. So let’s say you are interested in a business.

Education is very important because it gives

you a deep knowledge of the field and that is very

helpful in the tech world.