Vu’s easy start-up analogy
December 8, 2016
Filed under Campus Life
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Working at Google is like fixing an airplane
and that is the only thing you are going to focus
on. You are lucky, because it is like learning how
things work.
Working in a start-up is like learning to fix an
airplane, while you are flying the airplane – like
you change out an engine and figure out how to
keep your airplane flying.
A Ph.D. program is like you are learning how
to make the button on the seat in the airplane. You
are making the absolute best button in the world
and no one else knows how it works.
That gives you an idea of how an incubator
works. So let’s say you are interested in a business.
Education is very important because it gives
you a deep knowledge of the field and that is very
helpful in the tech world.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.