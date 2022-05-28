Art Gallery is open

Different forms of work were displayed for students and faculty

Nicholas Everett, 27, graphic design major, observing a ceramic piece on display, while other students and faculty observe the other art pieces, on May 10.

Jaguars were welcomed to the first showing of the spring 2022 Student Art Gallery on May 10.

A variety of work was on display including darkroom photography, digital photography, drawn portraits, ceramics, and more.

This was the first open showing since lockdown and the first time multiple students have seen their art on display.

“Having this here is like a celebration of getting back to our roots of showcasing student work,”

Terri Garland, photography professor.

Students and faculty filled the room to discuss and observe the different styles of art. Unlike San Jose City College, not every college offers the opportunity to present their art to their peers and friends.

“Giving the students a chance to showcase what they’ve done and what they feel is their best work to put that out in front of everybody, I think, is really important and it gives them a sense of confidence too, to come in here and be able to see it and be able to be like, ‘Hey I did this,’ a sense of accomplishment ” said Nicholas Everett, 27, graphic design major.

The display lasted from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m..

“I am so proud of my students I can barely stand it,” said Michelle Gregor, 62, art professor. “The final part of closing the ‘circle’ (of the art process) is giving your art to the world and I think this is the most important.”

Madison Wilber, 20, journalism major, is an SJCC student and a former City College Times staff.