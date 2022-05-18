How to register for a Journalism class at San Jose City College
Five steps to make you become a journalist
- Go to “my web” and log in, then click on “Students” in the 2nd row on the right corner.
- Then go to the “Registration” section, click on “ Register for sections”.
- Click “ Search for section to register”. Choose: term “Fall 2022 Regular”, subject “Journalism”, location “San Jose City College”, then click “Summit”.
- Pick one course in the list that you like that does not conflict with other courses, then click “Summit”.
- At the “Action” section, click “Register”, then “Summit”. Then you’re registered for a Journalism class at SJCC.
Hi everyone. I am Vy, and I'm from Vietnam. I'm majoring in arts and humanities. I like art, music, film, making videos, singing, playing guitar, sports...