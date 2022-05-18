How to register for a Journalism class at San Jose City College

Five steps to make you become a journalist

Vy Nguyen, Times Staff|May 18, 2022

The+Times+Staff+showed+the+first+print+edition+of+Spring+2022+semester+at+the+newsroom+in+February.

Vy Nguyen

The Times’ Staff showed the first print edition of Spring 2022 semester at the newsroom in February.

  1. Go to “my web” and log in, then click on “Students” in the 2nd row on the right corner.
  2. Then go to the “Registration” section, click on “ Register for sections”.
  3. Click “ Search for section to register”. Choose: term “Fall 2022 Regular”, subject “Journalism”, location “San Jose City College”, then click “Summit”.
  4. Pick one course in the list that you like that does not conflict with other courses, then click “Summit”.
  5. At the “Action” section, click “Register”, then “Summit”. Then you’re registered for a Journalism class at SJCC.