Free tuition for fall 2022

As of the last semester, San Jose City College continues on providing the free tuition scholarship for all scholars who meet all the requirements this fall semester.

The deadline of the program is September 11, 2022, at 11:59 p.m..

To qualify, SJCC students need to conduct three steps: for new students, applying to the school, for continuing students, sending applications to the Financial Aid Free Application, including Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), California Dream Act Application, or California College Promise Grant for the 2022-2023 Award Year, then registering for classes (through Myweb).

“ I think it’s a very good program.” Elizabeth Rushing, 21, Health Science major student, who received the fund last year said. “ It helped me very much. I don’t know if I would be able to go to college and focus on it as much if I didn’t have the program.”

The scholarship covers multiple fees, including: Tuition, also known as Enrollment Fees, Health Services Fee, Parking Fee, Student Activity Fee, Student Representation Fee and VTA EcoPass Fee (bus pass), according to the announcement to students on Canvas.

Sriya Kan,18, no-major high school student said she thought this scholarship was great.

“ I think by making tuition free, there’ll be large opportunities for more people, like minority people, since you have free tuition which would really help with the cost of getting an education,” said Kan.

To be able to achieve the scholarship, students need to be California residents, and register in at least six units for fall 2022. At the same time, high school students or AB 540 students are also qualified.

“Even if you do not think you qualify, applying for financial aid is a must-do step for free tuition and zero student fees for fall 2022,” written on the official website of SJCC.

Virginia Hernandez Carmona, 19, medical assisting major, said she thought the program was really good.

“Especially with people who are low-income. Some people can’t afford especially for classes and books, they are really expensive. It’s been helping me a lot because I can totally feel like two bucks is almost $200 or $300. And getting help from school has been super helpful because there are a lot of people who pay rent and then they have other things to pay. Gas is really expensive nowadays to come to school,” said Carmona.

Mohammad Shoaib, 42, computer science major student, said that it would be a good program for the students that they can’t afford tuition with fees.

“I mean this is fantastic for students. Especially for me, I can afford this for the coming fall semester. I don’t want to pay and study, so that would be great,” said Shoaib.

Vice president of Academic Affairs department, Elizabeth Pratt said that the free tuition program took the fund from the HERF funding, which is higher education relief funding.

“It is institutional wide. Between the president, the executives, student services and then myself, we decided. We started receiving it last year to help support not only students but also faculty and everyone during the pandemic. I can’t recall how much we were able to but it was around 200 thousand plus dollars in free tuition that we were able to allow students to take,” said Pratt.

“We were using our HERF Funding dollars not only to do the free tuition but also to provide grants to students, if they are economically distressed and need help. Previously, the funding was not called HERF, it was called the CARES ACT Funding.

VP Elizabeth Pratt said that the school wants to make sure that students can take advantage of the fund.

“As enrollment has dropped a little bit even before the pandemic, so we want to make sure that students have fewer obstacles to come to school, and there’s no better way to do that than to provide free tuition,” she said.

“Our mission is to help the students to get what they need when they come to college, have fewer barriers, and help them to see the success go through and that’s how it’s helping the college,” she said. “Hopefully they’re going to take more courses and get their certificates or their Associates Degree for transfer and move forward.

She also said that because it’s HERF funding, it’s federally funded, they are required to only provide it to US or state students, they could not use that for international students.

“Because we’re fulfilling our mission to support the students. I think overall if we can increase enrollment by offering free tuition this semester, then we will be able to offer more courses at different times to all of our students,” she said. “When our students benefit, then we benefit.”

Takeo Kubo, director of the Financial Aid department, suggested that for international students specifically, they should work with the international student program with the emergency grants.

“ International students don’t qualify for the free tuition nor do out-of-state students. But all those students do qualify for the emergency grants, which use similar funding. We don’t put it directly towards tuition so that we can give emergency grants to International students among the other students that can help them with any of the costs that are associated with going to college, whether it’s their tuition or living expenses or whatever it is. I have a close contact list with the staff there to figure out which International students are in need of these emergency grants and we help them with funding that way,” he said.