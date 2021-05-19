Online, in-person, and hybrid classes are offered for fall 2021

Congratulations to students at San Jose City College!

After a crazy school year, summer break is finally here. Be proud of yourself for furthering your education remotely.

Fall 2021 classes are offered online, in-person and hybrid.

Classes will resume on August 30 and late start classes will start either in September, October or November. To view the list of classes, click the following links: https://evcwebs.sjeccd.edu/schedule/fall/sjcc-fall.asp and http://evcwebs.sjeccd.edu/schedule/fall/sjcc-late-start.asp.

SJCC wishes everyone a great and safe summer. We hope to see you in fall!