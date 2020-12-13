Housing opportunities for students during the holidays

ASG provides hotel rooms to students during the holidays

The Associated Student Government announced a plan to offer unhoused San Jose City College students a hotel room during the holidays — called Hotel Holiday — in its meeting Friday, Dec. 4.

This plan was put together and executed by ASG board member Chloe Caron Klusendorf.

This event will take place from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26 at the Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriot in San Jose North Silicon Valley.

“It’s an event where students with risk of housing insecurity can enjoy three nights at a hotel without worry of where their next meal is coming from,” Klusendorf said.

According to “No home for the holidays: Why colleges should stop forcing students to leave campus during breaks” posted on Dec. 23 2019 by The Washing Post, making students leave their dorms can lead to high dropout rates among homeless youth.

This event not only will include a hotel stay with food but also a clothing drive and guaranteed clothes. There will be a gift basket with body care essentials included as well.

Hotel Holiday will be able to care for 20 to 30 homeless students with low estimated financial contribution and high financial aid awards.

The students will be able to bring up to two immediate family members for their hotel stay.

“The best solution we could come up with is a Doordash gift card. Basically, we will be giving them $25 a meal, three meals a day for three days,” Klusendorf said.

With 6,097 people reported as homeless, as stated on the San Jose Homeless Census and Survey of 2019, this event will be able to provide major help to the community.

ASG will work with the financial aid office to see which students could benefit from this event and will send out applications.