SJCC+ASG+approves+two+bills+in+final+meeting+of+semester

In its final meeting of the semester, San Jose City College’s Associated Student Government addressed a variety of issues ranging from next year’s budget to an online art festival.

This coming year, ASG is aiming to allocate $13,000 to scholarships.

Because of COVID-19, no miscellaneous funds have been collected that would typically flow in by means of vendors on campus, the purchasing of graduation flowers, etc.

ASG reported that there were no areas in which officers and decision-makers overspent.

Also addressed in the meeting were stipends for incumbent ASG officers.

Student Trustee Michael Maker said during the meeting that he didn’t think that officers should receive 100 percent of their stipend considering the work they have done this semester, when considering the work that other student governments in the area have been able to achieve this semester.

There was no action taken on the issue of stipends, and it will be addressed again in the next ASG meeting on May 27.

Two bills were also approved in this meeting: the Supporting Local Artists bill and the Balloteer Spring bill.

The Supporting Local Artists bill provides funds that will not exceed $2,000 to support local artists.

The Balloteer Spring bill reimburses ASG Adviser Blake Balajadia funds that won’t exceed $1,000 for his purchasing of Balloteer, which was used for the ASG elections.

At the end of the meeting, the new ASG officers were announced and took oath:

President: Amaria Rogers

Vice President of Marketing: Jayatri Bhattacharya

Vice President of Finance: De’shara Smart

Chief Justice: Francis Seludo

Student Trustee: Nhi Le

Director of Communications: Dat Le

Director of Student Resources: Renne Hom

SJCC’s radio broadcasting students pitched an idea to the ASG that was also addressed in the meeting: a Zoom event nicknamed “couchella.”

Essentially, students would gather virtually; during the meeting YouTube videos would be streamed and the idea of having an open mic during the event was presented as well.

Couchella would serve as an online art festival for students encompassing a variety of different arts, and incumbent ASG officers expressed their intent to plan this event before their terms expire on June 30.