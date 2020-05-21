SJECCD holds end-of-semester Zoom meeting

Virtual gathering honors retirees, tenure announcements and diversity awards

Michael Negrete, Times Staff|May 21, 2020

Steve Hill, Times Staff

The San Jose Evergreen Community College District conducted a district-wide Zoom meeting on May 21 to celebrate district retirees, newly tenured staff members, as well as hand out diversity awards.

Newly tenured employees include:

  • Mark Branom, computer applications and social media instructor
  • Gabriela Rios, mathematics instructor
  • Carlos Rojo, biology instructor
  • Kidane Sengal, computer information systems instructor
  • Azar Sioshansi, mathematics instructor
  • Patricia Solano, mathematics instructor
  • Madhavi Sudarsana, early childhood education instructor

Retiring staff include:

  • Keith Aytch, 26 years, english instructor
  • Eve Mathias, 27 years, art instructor
  • Michael Mok, 13 years, philosophy instructor
  • Fazila Nuristani, 33 years, academic advising specialist
  • Jose Romero, 12 years, custodian
  • Anh Truong, 33 years, financial aid specialist
  • Pamela Turner, 15 years, counselor
  • Diane Wood, 13 years, history instructor
  • William Watson, 4 years, executive director of strategic partnership and workforce innovation

Before ending the meeting, the district recognized the following employees with diversity awards:

  • Bridge to Equity Award: Charlie Morales, SJCC counselor
  • Disability Inclusion Award: Melissa Salera, deaf services coordinator
  • LGBTQ+ Award: Garry Johnson, nursing instructor, EVC
  • Community Engagement Award: Alyssa Lynch, superintendent metro ED