SJECCD holds end-of-semester Zoom meeting
Virtual gathering honors retirees, tenure announcements and diversity awards
The San Jose Evergreen Community College District conducted a district-wide Zoom meeting on May 21 to celebrate district retirees, newly tenured staff members, as well as hand out diversity awards.
Newly tenured employees include:
- Mark Branom, computer applications and social media instructor
- Gabriela Rios, mathematics instructor
- Carlos Rojo, biology instructor
- Kidane Sengal, computer information systems instructor
- Azar Sioshansi, mathematics instructor
- Patricia Solano, mathematics instructor
- Madhavi Sudarsana, early childhood education instructor
Retiring staff include:
- Keith Aytch, 26 years, english instructor
- Eve Mathias, 27 years, art instructor
- Michael Mok, 13 years, philosophy instructor
- Fazila Nuristani, 33 years, academic advising specialist
- Jose Romero, 12 years, custodian
- Anh Truong, 33 years, financial aid specialist
- Pamela Turner, 15 years, counselor
- Diane Wood, 13 years, history instructor
- William Watson, 4 years, executive director of strategic partnership and workforce innovation
Before ending the meeting, the district recognized the following employees with diversity awards:
- Bridge to Equity Award: Charlie Morales, SJCC counselor
- Disability Inclusion Award: Melissa Salera, deaf services coordinator
- LGBTQ+ Award: Garry Johnson, nursing instructor, EVC
- Community Engagement Award: Alyssa Lynch, superintendent metro ED
