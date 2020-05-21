SJECCD+holds+end-of-semester+Zoom+meeting

The San Jose Evergreen Community College District conducted a district-wide Zoom meeting on May 21 to celebrate district retirees, newly tenured staff members, as well as hand out diversity awards.

Newly tenured employees include:

Mark Branom, computer applications and social media instructor

Gabriela Rios, mathematics instructor

Carlos Rojo, biology instructor

Kidane Sengal, computer information systems instructor

Azar Sioshansi, mathematics instructor

Patricia Solano, mathematics instructor

Madhavi Sudarsana, early childhood education instructor

Retiring staff include:

Keith Aytch, 26 years, english instructor

Eve Mathias, 27 years, art instructor

Michael Mok, 13 years, philosophy instructor

Fazila Nuristani, 33 years, academic advising specialist

Jose Romero, 12 years, custodian

Anh Truong, 33 years, financial aid specialist

Pamela Turner, 15 years, counselor

Diane Wood, 13 years, history instructor

William Watson, 4 years, executive director of strategic partnership and workforce innovation

Before ending the meeting, the district recognized the following employees with diversity awards: