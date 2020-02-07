Santana Row Lunar New Year festival happens Saturday
February 7, 2020
The Year of the Rat Lunar New Year festival will take place Feb. 8 at Santana Row.
The celebration is open to the public and runs from noon on Saturday until 4 p.m.
Different cultural performances will take place in Santana Row Park (across from Left Bank Brasserie, 377 Santana Row, Suite 1100), including Dragon and Lion dances.
Red envelopes will be passed out each hour from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and include gift certificates and offers from participating stores.
