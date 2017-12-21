Times heads off for winter break

But we'll be back in the spring!

The Times is on vacation until January 29, and will not be checking our inboxes before the spring semester.

Don’t panic! Read about our special “I am…” opinion series, or our news updates on net neutrality and Measure X funds.

We’re coming back soon, with a new print issue hitting the newsstands on Jan. 30.

Until then, consider joining our staff!