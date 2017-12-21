The Voice of San Jose City College since 1956

City College Times

Times heads off for winter break

But we'll be back in the spring!

December 21, 2017
Filed under News, Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Times is on vacation until January 29, and will not be checking our inboxes before the spring semester.

Don’t panic! Read about our special “I am…” opinion series, or our news updates on net neutrality and Measure X funds.

 

We’re coming back soon, with a new print issue hitting the newsstands on Jan. 30.

Until then, consider joining our staff!

 

 

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
The Voice of San Jose City College since 1956
Times heads off for winter break