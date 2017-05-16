Jaguars lose twice to Delta

City College women’s softball team makes errors in Regional playoffs

Close Lady Jag team captain Kaddy Pizano bats ball during Regional finals game against San Joaquin Delta College Mustangs Friday, May 5. Lady Jag team captain Kaddy Pizano bats ball during Regional finals game against San Joaquin Delta College Mustangs Friday, May 5.





Filed under Showcase, Sports

Lady Jaguars softball team at San Jose City College were beat by San Joaquin Delta College Mustangs Friday and Saturday May 5 and 6 during Regional playoffs.

Losing 10-6 Friday and 5-1 Saturday, the Jags lost best 2/3 games in Stockton. Coach Debbie Huntze-Rooney cited the mistakes the team made as the reason for the loss.

“The Jags made some key errors and this allowed the 4 runs to score,”

Huntze-Rooney said, in reference to Saturday’s game. “We played a good game on Saturday… The score was 1-1 until the top of the seventh inning when Delta scored 4 runs.”

One of the team captains, sophmore Kaddy Pizano, social and behavioral science major, said that despite starting out strong on Friday, her team tends to lose focus when mistakes are made. “We need to execute out on our mound and have more defense in our game,” Pizano said.

“The first 4 innings were solid, then they lose focus,” Norcal Legends Coach Bill Corillo said.

Corillo said that the reason for the Jag’s loss of focus was that the team had difficulty getting their heads back in the game after making a mistake. “(Huntze-Rooney) is a great coach,” he said, but suggested that the team give themselves pep-talks to keep positivity throughout the game.

“Preparing was up and down,” said Pizano, who has played softball since she was 4. “(Delta) is a really good talented team. We came out here ready to go.”

Sophomore business major Alyssa Vidal pitched the entirety of both games. “Kaddy Pizano was behind the plate and “did a good job working well with Alyssa throughout the game,” Huntze-Rooney wrote in an email.

Despite their double-loss, the Jags have won several titles among their teammates. Pizano made All Northern California. Pizano also made All Conference First team, along with Mia Nowack and Tatiana Venegas.

Vidal, Andrea Lopez and Danessa Augenstein made All Conference Second team. Additionally, Vidal and Maddie Carlson made All State Scholar Athlete.

“We’re doing this for us and Coach Rooney,” Pizano said. “I’m really proud of our team.”