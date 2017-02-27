Making America great-ly miss Obama

Reject the course Trump’s taking.

Illustration by Nicole Newsom





Filed under Opinion

Americans reject the course Trump has chosen to make America great again. Since he was sworn into office, protests have erupted across the country in response to the president and his administration; from the women’s march to the protests at the SFO Airport and airports across the country.

From day one, Donald Trump has used his executive authority to make good on campaign promises such as completing the southern border wall, rolling back financial regulations and even banning Syrian refugees from entering the country indefinitely. The most bizarre and possibly most dangerous executive order eliminates two regulations for every new one implemented.

The president’s list of unsavory picks to head federal agencies such as the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Education are also troubling. During the recession, Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Treasury owned a bank notorious for mercilessly foreclosing on more than 36,000 delinquent homeowners, according to the housing advocacy group California Reinvestment Coalition; 54 of which were serving our country at the time.

The president’s cabinet picks and executive orders are clearly not aimed at easing tensions widely felt among his opposition; as many take to the streets in large numbers to show their discontent others have challenged him through the courts.

And after President Trump lost his fight in the courts, he responded the next day by unleashing Immigration and Customs Enforcement to terrorize the immigrant community, arresting and deporting more than 100 people as a result of the raids, according to ICE.

It’s hard to celebrate a victory when the loser has such broad powers and such low regard for others and it’s hard to imagine what he could do the next time he suffers a loss.

After only one month in office, one thing is certain, President Trump is already making Americans greatly miss Obama.