Local creek trail provides perfect outdoor space to get active

A hidden gem for runners, cyclists and nature lovers.





Filed under Showcase

Coyote Creek is 17 miles of paved trail that runs from San Jose to Morgan Hill and it’s perfect for runners, cyclists and nature lovers. The relatively flat trail winds past swift creeks, rippling ponds, large rolling fields and beneath canopies of giant oaks.

Located 10 miles southeast of San Jose City College, this trail is a convenient spot for students to get out and get active.

In the spring the fields are lush with mustard flowers and poppies lined with blooming cherry and apple blossom trees. Expect to see some of the amazing wildlife that resides along the creek like squirrels, rabbits, deer, horses, turtles and the occasional coyote and wild boar.

The trail begins at Hellyer Park in San Jose and ends at Anderson Lake Park in Morgan Hill. Parking and entrance to the trail is free and there are plenty of access points depending where you want to begin the trail.

The Coyote Creek Staging Area off of Silver Creek Valley Road is a great starting point to access the trail as it has a designated parking lot, restrooms and drinking fountains.

Next time you’re trying to figure out what to do on your day off incorporate sun dappled trails, swaying fields of flowers, and the calming lull of a running creek into your agenda and grab a friend and some running shoes or a bike and hit this scenic trail next time you are looking for a fun local outdoor activity on a budget.

Where to start: 6039 Silver Creek Valley Rd, San Jose, CA 95138

Park Times: sunrise to sunset

Tips:

Bring a hat, sunblock and a bottle of water and snacks.

Bring your dog – the trail is dog friendly.

Start early – in the afternoon the sun can be harsh on the parts of the trail that do not have shade from the trees.