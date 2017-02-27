These resources are here to help

San Jose City College Caesar Chavez Library

Classroom textbooks are available to check out at the front desk for a certain period of time.

Library hours have been extended to 8:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. and they are open on Saturdays. Make sure you bring your student ID card.

Reading and Writing Center

Tutors and instructors are available for students in the Reading and Writing Center located on the first floor of the library to help students with their essays, research papers or brainstorming.

It’s a free and useful service.

Tutoring Center

Student tutors are also available to help students with their homework, quizzes and review for classes.

Instructors also have office hours in the tutoring center. All levels of math are available.

SJCC Library’s Online Database

Credible resources can be found by visiting San Jose City College’s online library database. It also provides the proper source citation in MLA and APA formats.

Financial Aid

​The Financial Aid Office helps students apply for and obtain funds from a variety of financial aid programs. Visit the office during office hours or attend one of several workshops held throughout the year. Check with the Financial Aid Office for more details.

Transfer Center

Helps you develop an academic plan for future transfer.

Health Center

SJCC Health Center located next to the entrance of student center. Students need to call during clinic hours to schedule appointments. Health center offers basic services for example, blood pressure checks and vision screenings.