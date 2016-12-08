Movie Review: Moana is perfect holiday fun





Disney, you are welcomed

Imagine an eight year old telling you what to

do … then imagine you are a demigod, throw

in humor and song, and voila – you have classic

Disney feature guaranteed to please families and

friends alike.

Moana, an animated-adventure film, produced

by Walt Disney Pictures, released the

day before Thanksgiving, is the five-year culmination

of research into Polynesian culture.

The animation is certainly the best we’ve

ever seen Disney present with individual

hair movement, rich Polynesian color pallets

and both fire and water 3D FXs. The

only Disney Animated Studio movie to

come close is Dinosaur and Pixar-creations.

According to Forbes Moana | Tops Black

Friday and smashes right between Frozen

and Tangled hall of fame with 82 million.

The A-list Polynesian cast adds deep vocal

textures, rhythms and mythos enhancements

few others could master: Auli’i Cravalho

– Moana, Dwayne Johnson – Maui, Rachel

House – Gramma Tala, Temuera Morrison

– Chief Tui, Nicole Scherzinger – mother Sina,

as well as, Jemaine Clement – crab Tamatoa

and Alan Tudyk – rooster Heihei. For most of

the cast, it was the first time meeting and many

tears were shed outside sound booth doors.

The story begins when the Ocean itself choses

a tiny baby from an island village to interact

with. As Moana grows, she constantly

returns to the water’s edge to play and try and

sneak in. While her father and mother discourage

her, her Gramma Tala shares ocean

stories and teases her about her curiosity.

At the tender age of eight, as Moana steps

into her place as the next chief, plants begin

to die and the fish disappear. Suddenly

Moana is faced with life or death decisions.

On a lonely night, her grandmother seeks her

out and shares the greatest story of all. Their

people were never from the Island – they were

voyagers from far away. Gifted with the special

tasks of finding the demigod Maui and returning

the heart of Te Fiti, Moana flounders between

what she should do and what she must do.

Then tragedy strikes, her grandmother dies,

yet her glowing animal spirit – a great manta

ray – streaks out across the ocean and reveals

how to pass through the island reef…

With sold out theaters across the Silicon Valley,

this movie is well worth your time and a perfect

way to de-stress during final exams. I give it 10 stars.