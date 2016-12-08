Out of Darkness

Cat Tang, Jocelyn Apaiz, Arnold Kim, Vanessa Espinoza, Fadia Zeid, Perfroming “On My Radar” Nov 16 at the SJCC Theater





Filed under Campus Life, Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Movement emerges?

Reflecting on some of the most tragic incidents

that have happened this year throughout the country

such as the Orlando shooting, San Jose City College

dancers used dance to share their emotion through

movement in their annual student choreographed

performances.

Some more elaborate than others, each piece was

delightful to see but three individual pieces stood

out the most.

Among them was a piece called Introspection, choreographed

and performed by 22-year-old dance/

sociology major, Tashiana Baisy. This honest and

energetic performance was filled with every emotion

we experience daily in life which made it particularly

memorable.

The next piece called Fluidly Poetic, choreographed

and performed by Melissa Mendez. This

piece was the most technical; combined with gymnastics

and dance, Mendez performed the entire

piece as a dark shadow in front of a vibrant red

background.

Finally, 26-year-old lyrical choreographer and

dancer, Pablo Baltazar’s individual performance

was the most awe-inspiring piece filled with raw

emotion.

The bright primary colors made each performance

much more unique and interesting to

watch. Even though I did not always understand

the message behind their beautiful movements, the

emotion behind their language was universal and

easy to make up my own translation.