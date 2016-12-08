Out of Darkness
December 8, 2016
Movement emerges?
Reflecting on some of the most tragic incidents
that have happened this year throughout the country
such as the Orlando shooting, San Jose City College
dancers used dance to share their emotion through
movement in their annual student choreographed
performances.
Some more elaborate than others, each piece was
delightful to see but three individual pieces stood
out the most.
Among them was a piece called Introspection, choreographed
and performed by 22-year-old dance/
sociology major, Tashiana Baisy. This honest and
energetic performance was filled with every emotion
we experience daily in life which made it particularly
memorable.
The next piece called Fluidly Poetic, choreographed
and performed by Melissa Mendez. This
piece was the most technical; combined with gymnastics
and dance, Mendez performed the entire
piece as a dark shadow in front of a vibrant red
background.
Finally, 26-year-old lyrical choreographer and
dancer, Pablo Baltazar’s individual performance
was the most awe-inspiring piece filled with raw
emotion.
The bright primary colors made each performance
much more unique and interesting to
watch. Even though I did not always understand
the message behind their beautiful movements, the
emotion behind their language was universal and
easy to make up my own translation.
