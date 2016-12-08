Students ask





Guest speaker visits International ed week.

Lilia Huang, an accounting student

asked, “In the Silicon Valley

we tend to think of failures as

lessons. What kinds of lessons

do you think are important?”

Thuc Vu: That would take

more than an hour; there were

many failures in Kotango that

made Ohmni Labs better. As

international students sometimes

we are less risk-taking, we take

the safe approach. But in the Silicon

Valley, making a mistake is

the most beautiful thing you can

do. It is a very interesting mindset

that we don’t find in Asia.

Just try everything. It is ok to fail.

Carol Diaz, 23, an industrial

design student asked, “As

an international student with

the language barrier it is very

hard. How did you not give

up?” and “Do you think that

an IVY League school on your

resume is very important?”

Thuc Vu: Regarding barriers:

The key is to find joy in whatever

you do. If you are passionate

about Industrial Design, are you

willing to do it for free? (Student

nods) If you are willing to do it

for free, then nothing can stop

you. Try www.upwork.com –

they allow you to do industrial

design as a freelancer. Just try it.

While you are doing something

you love, you are having fun

and you might make some money.

So, continue to look on the

bright side and stay motivated.

Thuc Vu: Regarding IVY

League schools: It is a very interesting

question. There has been

a huge movement in the Silicon

Valley to move away from education.

In big companies, like

Google, they block out your

education credentials, so you

can’t be viewed by it. I actually

believe in that. As long as you

get a good education, as long as

you have good, practical experience

and apply your skill, then it

doesn’t matter what school you

came from. I think the trend right

now is to focus on the experience

and rather than the credentials.

International Student Program

Director, Dorian Tran said, this

talk “comes at a critical time

when we need more interaction

and sensitivity throughout

the nation and the world.”